Tornado Warning until MON 9:00 PM MST

Tornado Warning until MON 9:00 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MST FOR CENTRAL
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…
At 849 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Patagonia, moving southwest at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This dangerous storm will be near…
Patagonia around 905 PM MST.
Patagonia Lake State Park around 915 PM MST.
This includes Route 82 between mile markers 14 and 24.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not
wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!
&&
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;
HAIL…<.75IN