Tornado Warning until MON 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MST FOR CENTRAL

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…

At 849 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Patagonia, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…

Patagonia around 905 PM MST.

Patagonia Lake State Park around 915 PM MST.

This includes Route 82 between mile markers 14 and 24.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not

wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…<.75IN