Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 10:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST

FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND WESTERN COCHISE COUNTIES…

At 941 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saguaro

National Park East moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro National Park East and Rita

Ranch.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 271 and 289.

Route 83 between mile markers 54 and 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH