Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 8:51 PM MST until MON 9:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 849 PM MST, a cluster of severe thunderstorms extended from

near Corona De Tucson southwest to Madera Canyon, moving west at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and Madera Canyon.

This includes Route 83 between mile markers 38 and 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH