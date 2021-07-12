Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 8:37 PM MST until MON 9:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 836 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christmas,

moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Kearny, Dudleyville and Kelvin.

This includes the following highways…

Route 77 between mile markers 130 and 134.

Route 177 between mile markers 139 and 158.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH