Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 8:22 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 821 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sonoita, or

21 miles east of Tubac, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 20 and 36.

Route 83 between mile markers 24 and 36.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH