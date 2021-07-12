Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 8:17 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 817 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of

Christmas, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hayden and Christmas.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 135 and 141, near mile marker 143,

and between mile markers 146 and 167.

AZ Route 177 between mile markers 137 and 162.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH