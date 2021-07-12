Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 7:49 PM MST until MON 8:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 747 PM MST, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located just

west through northwest of Benson, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

west of Benson, Vail, Saguaro National Park East and Mescal.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 283 and 296, and near mile marker

305. Route 83 between mile markers 54 and 55.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH