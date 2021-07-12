Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 7:45 PM MST until MON 8:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 744 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of

Kartchner Caverns State Park, or 16 miles southwest of Benson,

moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sonoita.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 28 and 32.

Route 83 between mile markers 32 and 51.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH