Flood Advisory from MON 9:54 PM MST until TUE 1:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 100 AM MST.

* At 954 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro

National Park East, Rita Ranch and Cascabel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&