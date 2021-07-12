Flood Advisory from MON 9:54 PM MST until TUE 1:00 AM MST

Flood Advisory from MON 9:54 PM MST until TUE 1:00 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 100 AM MST.
* At 954 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro
National Park East, Rita Ranch and Cascabel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
