Flood Advisory from MON 8:05 PM MST until MON 11:15 PM MST

8:05 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Graham

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1115 PM MST.

* At 805 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Safford, Thatcher, Pima, Central and Fort Thomas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

