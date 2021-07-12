Flash Flood Warning from MON 10:24 PM MST until TUE 1:30 AM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 130 AM MST.
* At 1024 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
Tanque Verde, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Summit,
Saguaro National Park East, Tucson International Airport and Rita
Ranch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE