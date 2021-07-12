Flash Flood Warning until TUE 1:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MST TUESDAY

FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES…

At 1150 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that

produced the heavy rainfall had moved southwest out of the warning

area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had occurred in the warning

area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are possible.

Flash flooding is ongoing with flooded washes and some roads are

impassible.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas

Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,

Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina

Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Picture Rocks and Dove

Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED