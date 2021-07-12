Flash Flood Warning until TUE 1:15 AM MST

Flash Flood Warning until TUE 1:15 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MST TUESDAY
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES…
At 1150 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that
produced the heavy rainfall had moved southwest out of the warning
area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had occurred in the warning
area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are possible.
Flash flooding is ongoing with flooded washes and some roads are
impassible.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas
Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,
Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina
Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Picture Rocks and Dove
Mountain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED