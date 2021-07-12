Dust Storm Warning from MON 9:30 PM MST until MON 10:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1030 PM MST.

* At 929 PM MST, a dust channel was 12 miles east of Picacho Peak

State Park, or 17 miles north of Marana, moving southwest at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 244.

Route 77 between mile markers 91 and 96.

Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 128.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include…

Marana, Eloy, Avra Valley, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State

Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Cactus Forest, Cockleburr, Shopishk,

Dove Mountain, East Chui-Chu and Oracle Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

&&