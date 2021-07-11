Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 6:52 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 652 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 26 miles south of

Seven Mile, or 40 miles northwest of Clifton, moving south at 10

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Point-Of-Pines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH