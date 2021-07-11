Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 5:08 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Greenlee County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 507 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of

Morenci, or 11 miles north of Clifton, moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Clifton, Morenci, York, Three Way and Guthrie.

This includes the following highways…

Route 75 between mile markers 391 and 398.

Route 78 between mile markers 155 and 167.

Route 191 between mile markers 151 and 182, and between mile markers

185 and 189.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH