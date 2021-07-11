Dust Storm Warning from SUN 9:59 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1100 PM MST.

* At 958 PM MST, a dust channel was 8 miles northeast of Bowie, or 28

miles northeast of Willcox, moving west at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 337 and 391.

Route 70 between mile markers 369 and 385.

Route 75 between mile markers 379 and 384.

Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 357.

Route 191 between mile markers 88 and 111.

Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 121.

Locations impacted include…

Willcox, Bowie, Duncan, Franklin, San Simon and Kansas Settlement.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

&&