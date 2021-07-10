Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 9:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST

FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 928 PM MST, the leading edge of strong outflow winds from strong

thunderstorms was located along a line extending from near Cotton

Center to near Gila Bend Auxiliary Field to 13 miles southwest of

Big Horn, moving west at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella, Freeman, Big Horn, Gila Bend Auxiliary

Field, Bosque, Estrella Sailport, Sonoran National Monument,

Stanfield, Ak-Chin Village and Mobile.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 100 and 168.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 44.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 24, and between mile markers

119 and 127.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH