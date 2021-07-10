Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MST

FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 840 PM MST, the leading edge of very strong outflow winds from

thunderstorms was located along a line extending from 7 miles west

of South Mountain Park to 11 miles southeast of Estrella Mountain

Park to near Estrella Sailport to 11 miles east of Freeman, moving

west at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,

Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Paradise

Valley, Coolidge and Tolleson.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 121 and 199.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 209.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 135 and 178.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…70MPH