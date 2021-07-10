Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 7:45 PM MST until SAT 8:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 744 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Downtown Peoria to Fiesta Mall to near San Tan

Mountain Park, moving southwest at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,

Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Apache

Junction and El Mirage.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 110 and 196.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 222.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 156 and 175.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…70MPH