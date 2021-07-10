Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 7:06 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 705 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast

of Saguaro National Park East, or 25 miles north of Benson, moving

west at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East and Cascabel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH