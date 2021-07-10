Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 7:00 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 659 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles southeast of Apache Lake to near Superior to

9 miles south of Globe, moving southwest at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Florence, Globe, Superior, Gold

Canyon, Queen Creek, San Carlos, Miami, Gold Camp, Cutter, San Tan

Valley, Seville and Top-Of-The-World.

* This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 194 and 257.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 33 and 37, and between mile

markers 41 and 44.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 271.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH