Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 6:57 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 655 PM MST, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was near Green

Valley, moving west at 25 mph. Strong and gusty winds along with

blowing dust can be expected to accompany these storms.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Summit,

Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Junction.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 29 and 54.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH