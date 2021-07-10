Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 6:24 PM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 623 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 16 miles east of Tonto National Monument to near

Hilltop to 12 miles east of San Carlos, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Globe, Roosevelt, San Carlos, Miami, Cutter, Roosevelt Dam,

Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto

National Monument, Apache Lake, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates.

* This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 232 and 277.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 271.

AZ Route 77 near mile marker 147, and between mile markers 152 and

170.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

If on or near Roosevelt Lake, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH