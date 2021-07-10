Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 6:22 PM MST until SAT 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 622 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sonoita, or

19 miles east of Tubac, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Patagonia, Sonoita and Madera Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 17 and 30.

Route 83 between mile markers 39 and 48.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH