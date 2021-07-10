Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 6:13 PM MST until SAT 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 613 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles northwest

of Willcox, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Bonita.

This includes Route 266 between mile markers 122 and 124.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH