Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 5:46 PM MST until SAT 6:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 546 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Fort Huachuca, or 15 miles west of Sierra Vista, moving south at 15

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Sonoita, Elgin and Canelo.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 30 and 45.

Route 83 between mile markers 7 and 51.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH