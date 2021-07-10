Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST

FOR CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…

At 531 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm continue to track west at 10

mph and was now located east of Patagonia. This storm has had a

history of producing large hail.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and up to half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Rio Rico, Patagonia and Patagonia Lake State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 11 and 14.

Route 82 between mile markers 12 and 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…70MPH