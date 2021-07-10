Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST

FOR WESTERN COCHISE COUNTY…

At 521 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huachuca City,

or 12 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca and Parker

Canyon Lake.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 48 and 52.

Route 83 between mile markers 4 and 5.

Route 90 between mile markers 309 and 319.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH