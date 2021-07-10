Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GRAHAM AND NORTHERN COCHISE COUNTIES…

At 532 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of

Willcox, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Roper Lake State Park, Swift Trail Junction, Fort

Grant, Mount Graham, Bonita and Frye Mesa Dam.

This includes the following highways…

Route 191 between mile markers 99 and 118.

Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 126.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH