Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 5:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST

FOR CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…

At 506 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Patagonia Lake

State Park, or 12 miles northeast of Nogales, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Patagonia and Patagonia Lake State Park.

This includes Route 82 between mile markers 13 and 25.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH