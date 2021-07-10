Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 3:43 PM MST until SAT 4:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 342 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sierra Vista,

and is tracking southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca and Charleston.

This includes the following highways…

Route 90 between mile markers 313 and 329.

Route 92 between mile markers 322 and 329.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH