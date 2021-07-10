Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 10:03 PM MST until SAT 10:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 1002 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles

southeast of Ajo, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco 27 and

Gunsight.

This includes the following highways…

Route 85 between mile markers 35 and 73.

Route 86 between mile markers 53 and 63.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH