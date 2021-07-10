Flood Advisory from SAT 8:51 PM MST until SAT 10:45 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1045 PM MST.
* At 851 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up
to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,
South Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Mount
Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tucson International Airport, Catalina
Foothills, Summit, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Sabino Canyon
Recreation Area and Saguaro National Park West.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
