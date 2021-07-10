Flood Advisory from SAT 8:51 PM MST until SAT 10:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 851 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force

Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,

South Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Mount

Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tucson International Airport, Catalina

Foothills, Summit, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Sabino Canyon

Recreation Area and Saguaro National Park West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&