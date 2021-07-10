Flood Advisory from SAT 8:48 PM MST until SAT 10:45 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1045 PM MST.
* At 848 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
