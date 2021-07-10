Flood Advisory from SAT 10:20 PM MST until SUN 1:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 115 AM MST.

* At 1020 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms across the northern Portions of the Tohono O’odham

Nation. Rainfall runoff will result in water running in normally

dry washes and roadway dips, especially along Route 15.

Significant ponding of water in low lying areas is likely. Small

stream flooding, especially along the Santa Rosa Wash is also

likely. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Rosa, Anegam, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde

Stand, Ak Chin, Jack Rabbit, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&