Flood Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM MST

Flood Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…
At 1213 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate up
to 1.5 inches of rain fell in the advised area. Minor flooding is
ongoing.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mesa, Chandler, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon,
Maricopa, Queen Creek, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights,
Seville, San Tan Valley, Blackwater, Olberg, Bapchule, Magma, Gold
Camp, Kings Ranch, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Sacaton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
