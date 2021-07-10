Flash Flood Warning from SAT 8:41 PM MST until SAT 10:45 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning from SAT 8:41 PM MST until SAT 10:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1045 PM MST.
* At 841 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, and roads
as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Three Points, San Pedro and Pan Tak.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED