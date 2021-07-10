Flash Flood Warning from SAT 8:22 PM MST until SAT 10:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1015 PM MST.

* At 822 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, and streets as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson,

Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED