Flash Flood Warning from SAT 7:29 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 729 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Saguaro National Park East and Cascabel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED