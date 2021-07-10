Flash Flood Warning until SAT 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS

EVENING FOR CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…

At 626 PM MST, The heaviest rainfall had ended in the warning area,

but elevated flows in normally dry washes and small streams can

still be expected. Please continue to heed remaining road closures

if there are any.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Patagonia, Patagonia Lake State Park and Nogales International

Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED