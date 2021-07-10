Flash Flood Warning until SAT 7:45 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning until SAT 7:45 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…
At 626 PM MST, The heaviest rainfall had ended in the warning area,
but elevated flows in normally dry washes and small streams can
still be expected. Please continue to heed remaining road closures
if there are any.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Patagonia, Patagonia Lake State Park and Nogales International
Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED