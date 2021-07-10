Flash Flood Warning until SAT 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY…

At 621 PM MST, The heaviest rainfall had ended in the warning area,

but elevated flows in normally dry washes and small streams can

still be expected. Please continue to heed remaining road closures

if there are any.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Tombstone, Fort Huachuca,

Pearce-Sunsites, Charleston and Fairbank.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED