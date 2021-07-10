Dust Storm Warning from SAT 7:31 PM MST until SAT 8:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 731 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Gold

Canyon to 6 miles west of Florence Junction to 6 miles northeast of

Florence, moving southwest at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 152 and 203.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 152 and 178.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 215.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Apache

Junction, Florence, Coolidge, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes,

Maricopa, Queen Creek and Arizona City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms are unhealthy and have been known to lead to Valley

Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

&&

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for;

south central and southeastern Arizona.