Dust Storm Warning from SAT 6:57 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 656 PM MST, a dust storm was over Sahuarita, Green Valley and

Amado moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 40

mph.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 266 and 270.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 31 and 62.

Route 86 between mile markers 147 and 171.

Route 286 between mile markers 24 and 45.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Three Points, Pascua

Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita, Summit, Tucson Estates,

Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park

West, San Xavier Mission, Ryan AirField and Arivaca Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms are unhealthy and have been known to lead to Valley

Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

&&

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for;

southeastern Arizona.