Tornado Warning until FRI 4:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MST FOR SOUTH

CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…

At 346 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 11 miles northwest of Arivaca, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

south central Pima County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…1.25IN