Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 10:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST

FOR GILA…MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 948 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Superstition Mountains to Queen Valley to near

Superior, moving southwest at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Apache Junction, Florence, Superior, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek,

Gold Camp, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Magma, San Tan

Valley, Top-Of-The-World, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and

Superstition Mountains.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 191 and 240.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 29 and 32.

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 130 and 150.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…70MPH