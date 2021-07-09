Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 6:09 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 609 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mammoth,

moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mammoth.

This includes Route 77 between mile markers 112 and 123.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH