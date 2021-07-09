Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 4:58 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 457 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of

San Manuel, or 12 miles southeast of Mammoth, moving west at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.

This includes Route 77 between mile markers 99 and 119.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH