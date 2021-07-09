Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 11:22 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until midnight MST.

* At 1122 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Estrella, or

17 miles east of Gila Bend, moving west at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Gila Bend, Estrella, Freeman, Big Horn, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field,

Bosque, Sonoran National Monument and Mobile.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 113 and 143.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 33.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 7, and between mile markers

119 and 130.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH